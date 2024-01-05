The Seattle singer and drummer Jensen Ward is a longtime staple of the extreme-music DIY world, known for his time in bands like Iron Lung and Innumerable Forms. For the past seven years or so, Ward has also led Nasti, an extremely grimy band whose members are based in Seattle and Olympia. Nasti play fast, frantic, raw, basement-ready hardcore punk, and they’ve got a bunch of records to their name. Now, they’ve got another one on the way.

Later this month, Nasti will follow 2021’s Life Is Nasti with a new album called People Problem. (It’s 10 songs, so the term “album” should not be controversial. But given the length of the average Nasti song, I would not expect this one to even approach the 20-minute mark.) Today, Nasti have shared the new songs “No Teeth” and “Ruin Everything,” both of which are downright gross in the best possible way.

Nasti’s approach to hardcore is pretty similar to the overwhelmingly ugly style perfected by their fellow Washington band Gag. If you’re into the new Bib tracks that came out today, you’ll probably find a lot to like here. Check out “No Teeth” and “Ruin Everything,” along with the People Problem tracklist, below.

<a href="https://ironlungrecords.bandcamp.com/album/people-problem-lungs-259">People Problem (LUNGS-259) by NASTI</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Not Me”

02 “No Teeth”

03 “Ruin Everything”

04 “Saved”

05 “Peace Of No Mind”

06 “Little Things”

07 “Absolved”

08 “Snarling”

09 “White Fences I”

10 “White Fences II”

People Problem is out 1/26 on Iron Lung/Static Shock.