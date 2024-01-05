Bad History Month are on a tear lately. Last year, the Philly band released the True Delusion EP and an album called God Is Luck. Today they’ve revealed that another EP, To Be Free, will drop next week. Its title track and closer suggests the project will continue to specialize in searching, experimental singer-songwriter-ish indie rock; this song in particular reminds me of Smog and Silver Jews, but that might have something to do with the way Sean Sprecher keeps his voice in its lower register throughout. Like many of the other recent Bad History Month tracks, it’s a good one. Listen below.

<a href="https://fathistorymonth.bandcamp.com/album/to-be-free">To Be Free by Bad History Month</a>

To Be Free is out 1/12.