Bad History Month just released the very good and interesting True Delusion EP, and they’re already back with more experimental indie rock about religious disenchantment, etc. The Philly-based band will release God Is Luck this fall. Today they’ve shared its title track, which opens the record.

Presumably a comment on the biblical teaching that God is love, “God Is Luck” is a volatile and woozy track with a doom-laden post-rock sensibility, filled with flickering guitars that seem like they might be sharp as knives. It ends quite abruptly, leading me to believe it careens directly into the next song. For now, we’ve just got this one, and my interest is piqued. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “GOD IS LUCK”

02 “FIREFLIES

03 “ROCK HOPPING

04 “TOUCH THE RIFF

05 “WINTER WINDOW

06 “SUMMER OF 2069

07 “SHADOW WORK

08 “BAD BLOOD

09 “AM I BETTER?

10 “SQUEAKY BED

11 “WATCHING WIND

12 “AUTUMN”

13 “TMTYLM”

14 “LET IT RIDE”

God Is Luck is out 9/29 on Exploding In Sound.