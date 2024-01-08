Last year, we lost two great Irish icons. In July, Sinéad O’Connor passed away at the age of 56, and the Pogues leader Shane MacGowan made it all the way to 65 before dying in December. O’Connor and Macgowan were friends and occasional collaborators, and it only seems right that a group of friends and collaborators will salute the both of them with an all-star Carnegie Hall tribute show.

The Sinéad & Shane celebration is pegged to St. Patrick’s Day, but it actually goes down 3/20 in New York. It’s fun to look at the list of artists and to try and figure out who’s going to cover which artist, though I’d guess that many of the guests will cover both O’Connor and MacGowan. The tribute is set to include Cat Power, the Mountain Goats, the Dropkick Murphys, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, David Gray, Bettye Lavette, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Julia Cumming, Kat Edmonson, and the Resistance Revival Chorus, with more to be announced.

Some of those artists collaborated with Sinéad O’Connor or Shane MacGowan while the artists were alive, and plenty of them have paid tribute since their passings. Glen Hansard, for instance, sang a great version of “Fairytale Of New York” at MacGowan’s funeral. But it’ll be cool to see all of them get together and play those songs. You can get tickets here.