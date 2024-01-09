The Lemonheads – “Seven Out” (Eugene Kelly Cover)
A couple months back, Evan Dando released a new Lemonheads track, “Fear Of Living.” It’s included on a limited-edition 7″ that’s available only at Dando’s live shows — he’s kicking off a solo tour will Willy Mason next month. Also featured on that 7″ is a cover of “Seven Out,” a song written by The Vaselines’ Eugene Kelly.
“Mac from Superchunk made me a tape of The Vaselines and The Louvin Brothers when we stayed with him on our first real tour in 1987,” Dando shared in a statement. “Eugene’s band Captain America played their first show with us in Glasgow (with Brendan from Teenage Fanclub on drums) in 1990. We did a lot of touring with Eugenius in the early 90’s (no longer Captain America after Marvel Comics threatened to sue). I’ve always LOVED this song since it came out on a Eugene solo single. I’ve finally covered it!”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Willy Mason):
02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
02/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
02/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
02/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
02/16 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish
02/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
02/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
02/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
03/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
03/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory