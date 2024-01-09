A couple months back, Evan Dando released a new Lemonheads track, “Fear Of Living.” It’s included on a limited-edition 7″ that’s available only at Dando’s live shows — he’s kicking off a solo tour will Willy Mason next month. Also featured on that 7″ is a cover of “Seven Out,” a song written by The Vaselines’ Eugene Kelly.

“Mac from Superchunk made me a tape of The Vaselines and The Louvin Brothers when we stayed with him on our first real tour in 1987,” Dando shared in a statement. “Eugene’s band Captain America played their first show with us in Glasgow (with Brendan from Teenage Fanclub on drums) in 1990. We did a lot of touring with Eugenius in the early 90’s (no longer Captain America after Marvel Comics threatened to sue). I’ve always LOVED this song since it came out on a Eugene solo single. I’ve finally covered it!”

Listen below.

<a href="https://thelemonheadsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/fear-of-living">Fear Of Living by The Lemonheads</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ Willy Mason):

02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

02/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

02/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

02/16 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

02/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

02/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

03/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

03/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory