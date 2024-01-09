Omni – “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini Of Automatic)

Zach Pyles

New Music January 9, 2024 10:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Omni – “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini Of Automatic)

Zach Pyles

New Music January 9, 2024 10:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In November, Omni announced their third album, Souvenir, and shared the lead single “Exacto.” Today, they’re back with “Plastic Pyramid” featuring Izzy Glaudini of Automatic with a video directed by Zach Pyles.

“‘Plastic Pyramid’ was one of the first songs written for Souvenir,” the band said in a statement. “It took a while to figure out what arrangement worked best. We tore it apart and pasted it back together again a number of times before settling on its current form. Our friend Izzy Glaudini of Automatic graciously agreed to sing on the track, making it the very first Omni duet. We hope you like it.”

Watch the video below, or call 1-800-888-OMNI to hear “Plastic Pyramid.”

Souvenir is out 2/16 via Sub Pop.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella 2024 Headliners Reportedly Include Lana Del Rey And Tyler, The Creator

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”

1 day ago 0

Donald Glover Portrays 21 Savage In American Dream: The 21 Savage Story Trailer

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest