In November, Omni announced their third album, Souvenir, and shared the lead single “Exacto.” Today, they’re back with “Plastic Pyramid” featuring Izzy Glaudini of Automatic with a video directed by Zach Pyles.

“‘Plastic Pyramid’ was one of the first songs written for Souvenir,” the band said in a statement. “It took a while to figure out what arrangement worked best. We tore it apart and pasted it back together again a number of times before settling on its current form. Our friend Izzy Glaudini of Automatic graciously agreed to sing on the track, making it the very first Omni duet. We hope you like it.”

Watch the video below, or call 1-800-888-OMNI to hear “Plastic Pyramid.”

Souvenir is out 2/16 via Sub Pop.