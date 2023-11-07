Omni – “Exacto”
Omni’s latest album was in 2019 with Networker. Today, the Atlanta trio — consisting of guitarist Frankie Broyles, singer/bassist Philip Frobos, and drummer Chris Yonker — announced its follow-up, Souvenir, and shared the single “Exacto” with a video.
“Exacto was born from a fruitful writing session one night at our main getaway in Vienna, GA,” the band said in a statement. “The power in the guitar leads and rhythm were immediately conjured. Lyrics and melodies were written in the back of a van in Sacramento, thinking of being left on the shelf, imagining the odd things people do for attention from people they love and strangers alike.”
The video is directed by Zach Pyles and the concept is by Pyles, Broyles, and Yonker. Souvenir is engineered by Kristofer Sampson, and features guest vocals from Izzy Glaudini of Automatic.
Watch the video for “Exacto” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Exacto”
02 “Plastic Pyramid”
03 “Common Mistakes”
04 “INTL Waters”
05 “Double Negative”
06 “PG”
07 “Granite Kiss”
08 “Verdict”
09 “F1”
10 “To Be Rude”
11 “Compliment”
TOUR DATES:
02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL
02/27 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
02/28 – Washington, DC @ Songbryd
02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/01 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
03/02 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye
03/04 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
03/05 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
03/06 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
03/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ TBA
03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s
03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store
04/11 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
04/12 – Falmouth, UK @ Cornish Bank
04/14 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Cellar
04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
04/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
04/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/19 – Margate, UK @ Where Else?
04/20 – London, UK @ Moth Club
Souvenir is out 2/16 via Sub Pop.