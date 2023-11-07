Omni’s latest album was in 2019 with Networker. Today, the Atlanta trio — consisting of guitarist Frankie Broyles, singer/bassist Philip Frobos, and drummer Chris Yonker — announced its follow-up, Souvenir, and shared the single “Exacto” with a video.

“Exacto was born from a fruitful writing session one night at our main getaway in Vienna, GA,” the band said in a statement. “The power in the guitar leads and rhythm were immediately conjured. Lyrics and melodies were written in the back of a van in Sacramento, thinking of being left on the shelf, imagining the odd things people do for attention from people they love and strangers alike.”

The video is directed by Zach Pyles and the concept is by Pyles, Broyles, and Yonker. Souvenir is engineered by Kristofer Sampson, and features guest vocals from Izzy Glaudini of Automatic.

Watch the video for “Exacto” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Exacto”

02 “Plastic Pyramid”

03 “Common Mistakes”

04 “INTL Waters”

05 “Double Negative”

06 “PG”

07 “Granite Kiss”

08 “Verdict”

09 “F1”

10 “To Be Rude”

11 “Compliment”

TOUR DATES:

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

02/27 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

02/28 – Washington, DC @ Songbryd

02/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/01 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

03/02 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye

03/04 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

03/05 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

03/06 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/08 – Cleveland, OH @ TBA

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Schuba’s

03/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

04/11 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

04/12 – Falmouth, UK @ Cornish Bank

04/14 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Cellar

04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

04/16 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/17 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

04/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/19 – Margate, UK @ Where Else?

04/20 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Souvenir is out 2/16 via Sub Pop.