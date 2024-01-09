North Carolina’s Late Bloomer last released an album in 2018 with Waiting. Since then, the trio has shared the Where Are The Bones EP and some one-off songs. After unveiling “Self Control” last month, they’re back today with the announcement of their fourth LP Another One Again. The single “Mother Mary” is out now.

“While Things Change seemed to be asking for forgiveness and Waiting was dealing a lot with being forgiven and seeking help,” bassist Josh Robbins said in a statement. “This album is really looking past that and being like, ‘Yeah, I can do this.'”

For the album, the band tracked with Greg Elkins. It was subsequently produced by Justin Pizzoferrato and mastered by Carl Saff. Hear “Mother Mary” below.

<a href="https://latebloomer.bandcamp.com/album/another-one-again-2">Another One Again by Late Bloomer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Self Control”

02 “Birthday”

03 “Mother Mary”

04 “Behind Your Ear”

05 “Hope For Rain”

06 “Video Days”

07 “Face”

08 “What Do You Say”

09 “No One Was There”

10 “Bright Kid”

Another One Again is out 3/1 on Dead Broke Rekerds and Self Aware Records.