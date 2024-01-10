In November, Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier announced her new solo album Rooting For Love and shared the single “Une Autre Attente.” Today, she’s back with “Panser L’Inacceptable,” an enveloping, serene ballad about healing wounds (“panser” meaning to bandage or to treat damage). It comes with a video done by Sadier and Christopher Thomas Allen, focusing on nature, especially water, a fitting visual accompaniment for the lush song. Watch it below.

Rooting For Love is out 2/23 via Drag City.