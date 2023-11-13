Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier has announced a new album, Rooting For Love, her first since 2017’s Finding Me Finding You. The first single from it, “New Moon,” came out way back in 2021, though promised news of the album it was attached to did not follow right away. But Rooting For Love will be released next February, and today Sadier is sharing “Une Autre Attente” from it, with a music video created by Spencer Bewley. She’s also announced a 2024 North American tour. Check out those dates and the new song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who + What”

02 “Proteiformunite”

03 “Une Autre Attente”

04 “The Dash”

05 “Don’t Forget You’re Mine”

06 “Panser L’inacceptable”

07 “The Inner Smile”

08 “La Nageuse Nue”

09 “New Moon”

10 “Cloud 6”

TOUR DATES:

03/02 San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

03/04 Portland OR @ Polaris Hall

03/05 Seattle WA @ Barboza

03/06 Vancouver BC @ Fox Cabaret

03/08 Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court

03/09 Denver CO @ Lost Lake

03/11 Minneapolis MN @ Turf Club

03/12 Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle

03/13 Detroit MI @ Third Man

03/15 Toronto ON @ Garrison

03/16 Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/20 Brooklyn NY @ National Sawdust

03/21 Boston MA @ Arts at the Armory

03/22 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/23 Washington DC @ Songbyrd

03/25 Atlanta GA @ EARL

03/26 Nashville TN @ Blue Room

03/28 Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

03/29 Dallas TX @ Club Dada

03/30 Austin TX @ Parish

04/02 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/04 Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon

04/05 Big Sur CA @ Fernwood Tavern

Rooting For Love is out 2/23 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.