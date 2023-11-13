Laetitia Sadier – “Une Autre Attente”
Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier has announced a new album, Rooting For Love, her first since 2017’s Finding Me Finding You. The first single from it, “New Moon,” came out way back in 2021, though promised news of the album it was attached to did not follow right away. But Rooting For Love will be released next February, and today Sadier is sharing “Une Autre Attente” from it, with a music video created by Spencer Bewley. She’s also announced a 2024 North American tour. Check out those dates and the new song below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Who + What”
02 “Proteiformunite”
03 “Une Autre Attente”
04 “The Dash”
05 “Don’t Forget You’re Mine”
06 “Panser L’inacceptable”
07 “The Inner Smile”
08 “La Nageuse Nue”
09 “New Moon”
10 “Cloud 6”
TOUR DATES:
03/02 San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
03/04 Portland OR @ Polaris Hall
03/05 Seattle WA @ Barboza
03/06 Vancouver BC @ Fox Cabaret
03/08 Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court
03/09 Denver CO @ Lost Lake
03/11 Minneapolis MN @ Turf Club
03/12 Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle
03/13 Detroit MI @ Third Man
03/15 Toronto ON @ Garrison
03/16 Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz
03/20 Brooklyn NY @ National Sawdust
03/21 Boston MA @ Arts at the Armory
03/22 Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
03/23 Washington DC @ Songbyrd
03/25 Atlanta GA @ EARL
03/26 Nashville TN @ Blue Room
03/28 Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
03/29 Dallas TX @ Club Dada
03/30 Austin TX @ Parish
04/02 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/03 Pioneertown CA @ Pappy & Harriets
04/04 Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon
04/05 Big Sur CA @ Fernwood Tavern
Rooting For Love is out 2/23 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.