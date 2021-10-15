Laetitia Sadier – “New Moon”

Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier has shared a new song, her first solo music since her 2017 album Find You Finding Me. “New Moon” is the first track from a forthcoming full-length album, scheduled to be released sometime next year via Duophonic Super 45s and Drag City.

“New Moon” is about “the nature of trauma — by going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us, individually,” Sadier says. “By not avoiding these feelings, it’s a way to evolve and cut the ties of the past, that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing.”

Listen and watch the song’s accompanying music video, co-directed by Tanya Small and Sadier herself, below.