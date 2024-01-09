Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Announces Debut Graphic Novel Merriment

Late last year, the New Jersey rock institution Screaming Females announced that they were breaking up. Today, bandleader Marissa Paternoster has announced her debut graphic novel, Merriment, which she created alongside Don Giovanni Records owner Joe Steinhardt. Here’s the jacket description:

As many of us do, Mack is having a hard time coping with life in New Jersey. Watching her friends figure their lives out while she is stuck living at home, Mack is looking for any kind of lifeline out of her Mom’s house and into the City where she is convinced she will be happy. Then again, it’s hard for anyone to be happy these days, a fact her mother will not let her forget. And what’s worse: she thinks she might have committed a murder. And that maybe, just maybe, the FBI is spying on her?

Merriment follows Mack on her quest for happiness and/or sanity, through the horrors of life, as she navigates existential dread, real life dread, and all the dread in between.