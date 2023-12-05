Screaming Females Break Up

The incredible New Jersey rock band Screaming Females are breaking up. “After 18 years we have decided that Screaming Females is coming to an end,” the band wrote in a statement posted on their social media. They continued:

A lot changed around us over those 18 years but at our core we operated pretty much the same throughout. We funded and made the records we wanted to make. We did our own art. We printed a lot of our own merch. We managed ourselves. Probably most importantly we loaded up our van with our gear and traveled around the world to play shows wherever you would have us. We tried to build and celebrate community the best we could. There are too many people to thank and too many things that should be said but right now we have some leftover merch that we would love to get out of Mike’s basement! Order something for you, your friends, your family, your pets!

Screaming Females started in 2005 and self-released their first two albums before linking up with a still-nascent Don Giovanni Records, the label they’ve been with since 2009. They became staples of the New Brunswick DIY scene and beyond, fronted by fearsome leader Marissa Paternoster and rounded out by Jarrett Dougherty and bassist Mike Abbate. They released eight albums overall, plus the compilation Singles Too in 2019. Their most recent, Desire Pathway, came out earlier this year — it was our Album Of The Week.

Pour one out for some real ones! Their webstore is here.