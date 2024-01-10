Just a couple of months ago, the prolific Seattle art-rap entity Shabazz Palaces released their mini-album Robed In Rareness. They’re not wasting any time with the follow-up. This spring, Shabazz Palaces will release another seven-song mini-album called Exotic Birds Of Prey. Just like Robed In Rareness, the record features a bunch of collaborations with people from Ismael Butler’s extended artistic community.

“Angela,” the first single from Exotic Birds Of Prey is a murky, warped electro-funk track that doesn’t feature any rapping from the occasional Digable Planets member Ismael Butler. Instead, the song features a couple of guest vocalists. The rapping comes from Stas THEE Boss, a frequent Shabazz Palaces collaborator who used to be half of the duo THEESatisfaction. Irene Barber, from the Seattle band Dust Moth, adds some languid vocals. Below, listen to “Angela” and check out the Exotic Birds Of Prey tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Exotic BOP” (Feat. Purple Tape Nate)

02 “Angela” (Feat. Stas THEE Boss & Irene Barber)

03 “Myths Of The Occult” (Feat. Japreme Magnetic)

04 “Goat Me” (Feat. Cobra Coil)

05 “Well Known Nobody” (Feat. OCnotes)

06 “Synth Dirt”

07 “Take Me To Your Leader” (Feat. Lavarr The Starr)

Exotic Birds Of Prey is out 3/29 on Sub Pop.