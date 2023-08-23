Shabazz Palaces – “Binoculars” (Feat. Royce The Choice)
Shabazz Palaces has announced a new project called Robed In Rareness, Ishmael Butler’s follow-up to the 2020 full-length The Don Of Diamond Dreams. It’s collaboration-heavy, with features from Porter Ray, O Finess, Lavarr The Starr, Camp Lo’s Geechi Suede, and Butler’s son Lil Tracy. The lead single “Binoculars” features Seattle rapper Royce The Choice. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Binoculars” (Feat. Royce The Choice)
02 “Woke Up In A Dream” (Feat. Lil Tracy)
03 “P Kicking G” (Feat. Porter Ray)
04 “Cinnamon Bun” (Feat. Lavarr The Starr)
05 “Scarface Mace” (Feat. O Finess)
06 “Get Bait” (feat. Geechi Suede)
07 “Hustle Crossers’
Robed In Rareness is out 10/27 via Sub Pop.