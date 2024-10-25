Actress and noted metal enthusiast Vera Farmiga (Up In The Air, The Conjuring, The Departed) has a new band. The Yagas’ members include Farmiga’s husband Renn Hawkey of the industrial metal band Deadsy, drummer Jason Bowman, guitarist Mark Visconti, and bassist Mike Davis. Today, they’re releasing their debut single, “The Crying Room,” which comes with a music video featuring Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello.

“‘The Crying Room’ is about release and relief,” Farmiga shares. “It’s about crying your heart clean. It’s a song that was filmed during and in the aftermath of an eclipse, and it’s about the eclipse of our soul. Eclipses have potent effects on our psychology. They evoke awe and wonder. They are energetic portals that trigger epiphanies and outpouring of emotion. They help us shift. Humans are capable of getting stuck in our shadows from time to time. It’s in this balancing of the dualities of shadow and light, one literally eclipsing the other, that we have an opportunity to look deep into our hearts and what is going on internally and bring that into the light. No matter how dark it is.”

Meant to “honor the struggles of the Ukrainian people” (Farmiga and Hütz are of Ukrainian heritage), “The Crying Room”‘s release is a partnership with RAZOM For Ukraine. Listen and watch below.