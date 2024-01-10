Hangout Festival 2024 Lineup Has Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, &, Um, Some Other Stuff

This year’s festival landscape is really starting to come together, and we’ve got another one today. Another edition of the Hangout Festival is coming to Gulf Shores, Alabama this May, and it’s got a couple of big-deal headliners. Country-rocker Zach Bryan, who’s elevated himself to stadium-headliner status in quick fashion, doesn’t play a whole lot of general-interest festivals, but he’s headlining Hangout. Lana Del Rey is heavily tipped as one of this year’s Coachella headliners, but that lineup hasn’t come out yet. We do, however, know that she’ll be by the beach as another of the headliners at Hangout.

As for the other two Hangout headliners, the festival has booked dance-adjacent duos ODESZA and the Chainsmokers, which does fit with the festival’s whole vibe. As for the rest of the lineup, I understand that Hangout happens on a very nice beach! You could just go swimming and not watch any bands!

If you are determined to watch bands, DJs, rappers, pop singers, etc., the Hangout lineup does have some of those. Perhaps you would enjoy Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Jessie Murph, Doechii, Nelly, NLE Choppa, Sexyy Red, Chappell Roan, and/or a Chromeo DJ set. Or, hell, I don’t know you. Maybe you’re really into Cage The Elephant, All Time Low, a Day To Remember, Koe Wetzel, Megan Moroney, Alison Wonderland, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, and all the other stuff on that lineup. Maybe it’s the best festival lineup you’ve ever seen! Maybe you’re like, “Wow, they got Daily Bread and David Kushner!” If that’s you, you can find all the necessary info here.