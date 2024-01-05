Coachella 2024 Headliners Reportedly Include Lana Del Rey And Tyler, The Creator

This year’s Coachella lineup hasn’t yet announced its lineup, but industry tipsheet HITS Daily Double, which is almost always right about these things, reports that two of the festival’s three headliners will be Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator. Doja Cat is reportedly in negotiations for that third headlining spot, but that one remains unconfirmed.

HITS Daily Double also has a number of other intriguing reports about this year’s Coachella lineup. The site claims that Shakira’s team was pushing for her to serve as a headliner, which would’ve really capped off a big comeback year, but the festival passed. Coachella organizers, meanwhile, were supposedly hoping to book Dua Lipa, but she “demurred due to timing.” Peso Pluma is also heavily tipped for the festival, though he’s probably not at headliner level. Other possible headliners have included the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott. Rage Against The Machine, slated to headline the pandemic-cancelled 2020 Coachella, will obviously not play this year’s fest, since drummer Brad Wilk claims that they’ll never play live again.

In any case, both Lana Del Rey and Tyler The Creator make perfect sense as Coachella headliners. In recent years, the festival has drawn criticism for booking dominant pop stars as its headliners. Lana and Tyler, while hugely popular, don’t really qualify. Instead, both are critically beloved cult artists with alt-culture cachet and festival-headliner bona fides. Both are based in California, and both have played past Coachellas. Lana Del Rey played in 2014, and she was slated for the top support slot in 2020. Tyler, meanwhile, played Coachella in both 2015 and 2018. (Doja Cat, another California artist who’s played the festival before, is more in the mainstream pop-star category, but she fits, too.)

Lana Del Rey has been actively stoking Coachella rumors for a little while. A few days ago, she posted a photo from her 2014 set, along with the audio of her song “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind.”