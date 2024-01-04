Rage Against The Machine Reunion Is Over, No More Concerts

Back in February 2020, Rage Against The Machine announced a massive reunion tour, which was canceled due to the pandemic. They then rescheduled it to summer 2021 and later to 2022. On the second night of the tour, Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon, which, three months later, led to the cancellation of the rest of the tour. Today, RATM drummer Brad Wilk clarified that those dates will not be rescheduled, and there will be no more shows.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows,” he wrote on Instagram. “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in November, but only Tom Morello attended.