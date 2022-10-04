Rage Against The Machine Cancel 2023 Tour Dates Due To Zack de la Rocha’s Leg Injury

Rage Against The Machine have canceled their 2023 North American tour dates due to the leg injury that Zack de la Rocha suffered during the second night of their reunion tour. They had wrapped up the first run of the NA tour in August, with de la Rocha mostly sitting down for the performances, and then canceled some European dates that were scheduled to take place in the fall.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha wrote in a statement. He continued later on: “I have a sever tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

Here’s his full statement: