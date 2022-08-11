Rage Against The Machine Cancel UK & European Dates Due To Zack de la Rocha’s Leg Injury

Rage Against The Machine have canceled their scheduled dates in the UK and Europe due to the leg injury Zack de la Rocha suffered during the reunion tour’s second show. Since then, de la Rocha has performed mostly sitting down. The shows in Europe were supposed to start in a couple weeks and run through mid-September.

“Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation,” the band shared in a statement.

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12, & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery,” the statement continued.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows,” it concludes.

The RATM reunion tour was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but that was quickly derailed due to the pandemic. It was rescheduled for 2021 and postponed again and finally kicked off last month. On the second night, de la Rocha was injured. A couple weeks after that, Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by security who were chasing a stagecrasher. Guy Fieri also apparently tagged along on the tour.

The tour is set to pick back up again with another North American leg in early 2023.