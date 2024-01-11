Last year, Susanne Sundfør, a Norwegian artist who gets a lot of love in this website’s comments section, released her album Blómi. (Whether or not it’s intentional, that is just an objectively funny title.) Sundfør also contributed some new songs to For People In Trouble, a new short film that seems to be about two people who fall in love in the face of “total societal collapse.”

For People In Trouble has screened at festivals, but as far as I can tell, it hasn’t found wider release. Today, director Alex Lawther has shared a video for “Alex Sketch Three,” one of the songs that Susanne Sundfør wrote for the film. (Presumably, Lawther is the Alex of the title.) It’s a sort, simple, bare-bones acoustic song, with nothing but Susanne Sundfør’s voice and guitar. Lawther has paired it with footage from For People In Trouble. Check it out below.

