Maxband is a project headed up by Parquet Courts drummer Max Savage. They’ve been around for a few years now; most recently, they released an EP called Top Of The Stairs in 2020. In 2018, they put out Perfect Strangers, which was originally billed as an album but I guess has now been reclassified as a demo because Maxband have just announced their “debut” album, Maxband On Ice, which will be released at the beginning of April.

Maxband On Ice was produced by Jonny Schenke. In addition to Savage, Maxband is made up of Patrick J Smith (A Beacon School), Eric Read, and Tim Nelson. Today, they’re sharing a new single from it, “Nothing’s Changed.” Check that out alongside last fall’s “Take-Out Menu” below.

<a href="https://maxbandnyc.bandcamp.com/track/take-out-menu">Take-out Menu by Maxband</a>

Maxband On Ice is out 4/5 via Holm Front Records. Pre-order it here.