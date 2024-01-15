So far, Yard Act have shared “Dream Job” and “Petroleum” from their forthcoming album Where’s My Utopia? Today, the UK post-punks are back with “We Make Hits” and a music video, directed by James Slater, which is as clever as the silly song.

Read what frontman James Smith said about “We Make Hits”:

“We Make Hits” started like most Yard Act songs do these days, in Ryan’s spare bedroom. He’d recorded a couple of basslines and I went round to throw some words on top just to see what might happen. I was reflecting on how things had changed so much for us over the last few years when I realised that sat round a laptop trying to make each other laugh, necking black coffee and craning our heads out of the window to smoke cigs every hour or so, all that had really changed within the writing process was that, thanks to my baby, we were at Ryan’s house rather than mine and that Ryan had a place of his own now, which was nice. Despite the outside blowing up, behind closed doors, we were the same, and I’m grateful for that. You can see the cynicism and the silliness on the surface of “We Make Hits” without much effort, but at its core, for me, it’s really an ode to friendship and the unfiltered joy you feel when you’re making music with the people you hold dear in your life. Meanwhile back in the Yardiverse, we’re getting the origin story of the hitmen Dynamite Dave and Dudley Sunglasses. A valid parable about the trappings of late capitalism, and the compromises we have to make to survive sometimes.

Watch the video below.

Where’s My Utopia? is out 3/1 on Republic Records.