Yard Act – “Dream Job”
Earlier this year, UK band Yard Act shared the eight-minute song “The Trench Coat Museum,” their first material since their Elton John collaboration. Today, they’re back with the announcement of their sophomore album Where’s My Utopia?, the follow-up to their 2022 Mercury Prize-nominated debut The Overload. “Dream Job” is out now with a video directed by James Slater.
The LP is co-produced by Yard Act and Remi Kabaka Jr. of Gorillaz. It will also feature voice-acting from comedians like Nish Kumar, Rose Matafeo, and more. Read what frontman James Smith said about the new single:
[“Dream Job”] feels like an apt introduction to the themes explored on Where’s My Utopia? — though not all encompassing. In part, I was scrutinizing and mocking myself for being a moaning ungrateful little brat, whilst also trying to address how the music industry is this rather uncontrollable beast that hurtles forward unthinkingly and every single person involved in it plays their part. Myself included, obviously. As with pretty much everything else going through my head last year, trying to find the right time to articulate the complexity of emotions I was feeling and the severity to which I was feeling them couldn’t be found — or accommodated, so instead I tried to capture it in a pop song that lasts less than three minutes once the fog had cleared a bit. It’s good and bad. I’m still glad that everything that happened to me happened.
Watch the video for “Dream Job” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “An Illusion”
02 “We Make Hits”
03 “Down By The Stream”
04 “The Undertow”
05 “Dream Job”
06 “Fizzy Fish”
07 “Petroleum”
08 “When The Laughter Stops” (ft. Katy J Pearson)
09 “Grifter’s Grief”
10 “Blackpool Illuminations”
11 “A Vineyard for the North”
TOUR DATES:
11/02 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/07 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company
11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
12/02 – Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival
12/03 – Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap Festival
12/05 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la
12/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Club Quattro
03/13 – Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)
03/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
03/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University
03/19 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
03/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
03/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
03/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
03/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome
03/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
04/04 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
04/05 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
04/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
04/08 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
04/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mon
04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2
04/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
04/13 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
04/14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31
04/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
04/17 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/18 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
04/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
04/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall
04/26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/27 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
04/28 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
04/30 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
04/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
06/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/02 – Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square
Where’s My Utopia? is out 3/1 on Republic Records.