Earlier this year, UK band Yard Act shared the eight-minute song “The Trench Coat Museum,” their first material since their Elton John collaboration. Today, they’re back with the announcement of their sophomore album Where’s My Utopia?, the follow-up to their 2022 Mercury Prize-nominated debut The Overload. “Dream Job” is out now with a video directed by James Slater.

The LP is co-produced by Yard Act and Remi Kabaka Jr. of Gorillaz. It will also feature voice-acting from comedians like Nish Kumar, Rose Matafeo, and more. Read what frontman James Smith said about the new single:

[“Dream Job”] feels like an apt introduction to the themes explored on Where’s My Utopia? — though not all encompassing. In part, I was scrutinizing and mocking myself for being a moaning ungrateful little brat, whilst also trying to address how the music industry is this rather uncontrollable beast that hurtles forward unthinkingly and every single person involved in it plays their part. Myself included, obviously. As with pretty much everything else going through my head last year, trying to find the right time to articulate the complexity of emotions I was feeling and the severity to which I was feeling them couldn’t be found — or accommodated, so instead I tried to capture it in a pop song that lasts less than three minutes once the fog had cleared a bit. It’s good and bad. I’m still glad that everything that happened to me happened.

Watch the video for “Dream Job” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “An Illusion”

02 “We Make Hits”

03 “Down By The Stream”

04 “The Undertow”

05 “Dream Job”

06 “Fizzy Fish”

07 “Petroleum”

08 “When The Laughter Stops” (ft. Katy J Pearson)

09 “Grifter’s Grief”

10 “Blackpool Illuminations”

11 “A Vineyard for the North”

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/07 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

12/02 – Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

12/03 – Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap Festival

12/05 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la

12/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Club Quattro

03/13 – Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR (UEA)

03/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

03/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria University

03/19 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

03/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

03/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

03/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Dome

03/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

04/04 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

04/06 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

04/08 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

04/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mon

04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2

04/12 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

04/13 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

04/14 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Toscana 31

04/16 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

04/17 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/18 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

04/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

04/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

04/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

04/26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/27 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

04/28 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique

04/30 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

04/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

06/03 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/02 – Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square

Where’s My Utopia? is out 3/1 on Republic Records.