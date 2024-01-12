Atlanta boogie-rock kings the Black Crowes seemed like classic rock anachronisms when they first came along in the early ’90s. These days, they’re old-school a couple of times over, and they’ve been through the classic-rock arc of breakup and reconciliation. In 2019, after years of bitter feuding, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson announced a reunion tour. The pandemic complicated that whole thing, but the Black Crowes are once again playing shows and getting gully with stagecrashers. Now, they’ve got a new album on the way.

Today, the Black Crowes have announced that their new album Happiness Bastards is coming out in a couple of months. It’ll be their first since 2009’s Before The Frost… Until The Freeze. The band recorded the LP with big-deal producer and former Crowded House/Wallflowers guitarist Jay Joyce, and country star Lainey Wilson guests on one track. First single “Wanting And Waiting” is the kind of funky, hard-strutting party song that the band has been making for decades.

In a press release, Chris Robinson says, “Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock ‘n’ roll. Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.” Below, listen to “Wanting And Waiting” and check out the Happiness Bastards tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bedside Manners”

02 “Rats And Clowns”

03 “Cross Your Fingers”

04 “Wanting And Waiting”

05 “Wilted Rose” (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

06 “Dirty Cold Sun”

07 “Bleed It Dry”

08 “Flesh Wound”

09 “Follow The Moon”

10 “Kindred Friend”

Happiness Bastards is out 3/15 on the band’s own Silver Arrow label.