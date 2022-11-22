Watch Black Crowes Eject Stagecrasher With A Guitar To The Face

News November 22, 2022 1:02 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Black Crowes Eject Stagecrasher With A Guitar To The Face

News November 22, 2022 1:02 PM By James Rettig
0

At their show in Melbourne over the weekend, Black Crowes dealt with a stagecrasher by ejecting him with a guitar to the face. Video from the concert shows security running after a guy who made his way up onto the stage, first running past leader Chris Robinson before getting into a tussle with the guard at the edge of the stage, where guitarist Rich was ready with said guitar.

Everyone ran over to yell at him and push him off. “Hey, you throw that motherfucker out, right… get the fuck out of here,” Robinson said as the stagecrasher was escorted out of the audience. After a brief pause to get their bearings, the show went on.

There have been a whole lot of stagecrashing incidents this year, including at shows by Rage Against The Machine, Thundercat, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch.

Here’s video from the Black Crowes show:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

AMAs Reportedly Scrapping Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute At The Last Minute

3 days ago 0

Jack White Slams Elon Musk For Reinstating Donald Trump On Twitter: “Absolutely Disgusting”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Outkast’s “The Way You Move” (Feat. Sleepy Brown)

2 days ago 0

Trent Reznor Quits Twitter: “We Don’t Need The Arrogance Of The Billionaire Class”

3 days ago 0

Watch Jack White Cover Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest