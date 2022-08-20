Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience

Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to be invited onstage during a show, the band might let you sing for / with them, like that time the Strokes had a fan sing “Ode To The Mets.” And then there’s what happened at a Thundercat show earlier this week. During Thundercat’s Tuesday night performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, a fan in the audience somehow got past security, jumped onstage mid-song and hugged Thundercat, forcing him to pause the show.

After giving Thundercat a long embrace, the stagecrasher lowered the mic and said to the crowd, “Well, I’m here… I’m a singer.” She sure seemed ready to live out her main character moment and give a live performance of her own. But the crowd was not having it, letting out a chorus of boos. Thundercat politely tried to nudge her back from the mic, and security took over, pulling her off to the side. The only thing missing was a vaudeville hook. Watch the entire scene go down below.

Craziest part tho, security just let her on! Like fully crawled onto the stage from the floor to touch Thundercat and piss everyone off. Stopping this is their main job! pic.twitter.com/bqmMJ6Rfel — Stretch 🇹🇹🇭🇳 (@TreeTopTrini) August 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/addiesworldd/status/1559869201258610688

Tonight was too lit. Whole night in flames. lol. — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) August 17, 2022

On the same night at a venue across town, a fan performed during Snail Mail’s set, but that fan was invited.