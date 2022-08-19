Snail Mail released the excellent album Valentine late last year, and they’ve spent a lot of time touring since then, with a break so that Lindsey Jordan could get vocal chord surgery. Pretty soon, Snail Mail will head out with fellow Baltimore-area greats Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA. Right now, Jordan is headlining, and she’s switching her shows up from night to night, covering the Smashing Pumpkins and Muse. This past week, Jordan played one of her older songs for the first time in a while, and she had some impromptu help.

On Tuesday night, Snail Mail played at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut. Someone in the crowd must’ve requested “Slug,” one of the songs from Snail Main’s 2016 EP Habit. Snail Mail hadn’t played that one live since 2018, and Lindsey Jordan wasn’t sure she remembered how. One audience member claimed to know the song, so Jordan asked for the fan to come onstage. The rest of Jordan’s band took the song off to watch, and Jordan and that fan, whose name I couldn’t catch, felt their way through the track together. The whole thing was terribly sweet and wholesome, from the dropped iPhone to the we’re-not-worthy bowing at the end. Watch a fan-made video below.

Valentine is out now on Matador. Snail Mail’s tour with Momma and Hotline TNT continues tonight in Richmond.