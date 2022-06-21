Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

Just last month, Turnstile wrapped up a massive North American tour with a wild and enviable lineup of opening acts: Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult. Every show on that tour sold out way ahead of time, and people said rapturous things about those gigs. If you missed out on that tour, you’ll get another shot at the Turnstile live experience later this year, when the band once again tours North America, playing bigger venues this time.

For Turnstile’s fall tour, they’re not playing with other bands who come from the hardcore universe. Instead, the tour has Turnstile teaming up with two other acts who claim Baltimore: Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA. (Snail Mail is technically from Ellicott City, but that’s still pretty close.) That’s a hell of a lineup. Those three acts have all excelled in vastly different genres, but they all know how to get it done onstage. Those of us who come from Baltimore can look at that bill and feel pride. (There’s no Baltimore show on the tour, which is too bad, but it’s not that hard to get down to the Anthem in DC.)

The poster also promises “special guests” at some of these shows, and given Turnstile’s vast network of friends and admirers, that could mean just about anyone. Along with the tour announcement, Turnstile have also shared a new video for their Glow On song “New Heart Design.” Frontman Brendan Yates directed the clip, and it was filmed on the band’s most recent tour. It gives a real sense of the sweaty, euphoric physicality that you can expect if you go see this band. Below, check out the new video and the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage *^

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

10/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

10/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^

10/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *^

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

10/14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *^

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *^

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *^

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *^

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *^

10/22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *^

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *^

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *^

10/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *^

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *^

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre ^

11/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

11/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

11/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

* with Snail Mail

^ with JPEGMAFIA