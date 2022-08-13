Watch Snail Mail Cover Muse In Providence

News August 13, 2022 12:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Watch Snail Mail Cover Muse In Providence

News August 13, 2022 12:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Snail Mail is currently touring the US in support of last year’s excellent Album Of The Week Valentine. Last night, the tour hit Providence’s Fête Music Hall, where Lindsey Jordan broke out a cover of Muse’s “Starlight” from 2006’s Black Holes And Revelations. Even better, she ended the cover by saying, “Fuck it, Muse.” Thanks to Dan S. for the tip. (Related: Muse are set to release their ninth studio album, Will Of The People, on August 26.) Watch a clip of Jordan’s Muse cover below.

