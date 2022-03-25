Watch Snail Mail Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” At First Valentine Live Show

After a delay due to Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cord surgery, Snail Mail played their first concert in support of last year’s awesome Valentine last night at Idaho’s Treefort Music Festival. Barring TV performances, this Boise gig was Snail Mail’s first live set since late 2019, so it marked the debut live performances of several Valentine tracks. It was special for another reason, too: The band covered “Tonight, Tonight,” one of several classic singles from the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 blockbuster Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

The Pumpkins cover can be viewed in the second slide of this Instagram post:

And here’s some more footage from the show:

Right after this song she locked eyes with me and asked me to join the band but i respectfully declined. Still love you tho Snail Mail. pic.twitter.com/KXUf7vmFyE — Alexander Munn (@munny_lee) March 24, 2022

Snail mail rocked our socks off pic.twitter.com/ekUidPo0pQ — Logan (@fishtoupee) March 24, 2022

Snail Mail’s tour gets properly underway April 5 in Philly.