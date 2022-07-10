Stage Crashers Violently Ejected From Both Lil Baby And Roddy Ricch’s Openair Frauenfeld Sets
Stage crashers were violently ejected from both Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch’s sets at the Switzerland hip-hop festival Openair Frauenfeld on Thursday. Video footage that has been making the rounds online shows a security guard pushing a member of the audience who got near Lil Baby back into the crowd, where he slammed into the front row barricade. A short while later on the same stage, a clip shows Roddy Ricch appearing to kick a fan that made his way onto the festival platform after he was taken down by security.
Also this weekend, Cardi B fended off a fan who tried to grab her during her set in London. And a few days ago, Travis Scott asked his audience members to please stop acting crazy at his shows after one fan climbed on a lighting rig — last year, a crowd crush at his Astroworld festival killed 10 people.