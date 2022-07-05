Travis Scott Would Like You To Please Stop Acting Crazy At His Live Shows

Last year, a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. With an atrocity like that, a lot of people are to blame. Even before the festival, though, Travis Scott had a reputation for chaotic and unsafe live shows. While playing New York’s Terminal 5 in 2017, for instance, Scott encouraged fans to jump off the balcony to the floor below. One fan, who claimed that he was pushed from the balcony, was paralyzed, and he sued Scott. But now it appears that Scott is at least attempting to dial down the raucousness of his live shows.

Last night, as TMZ reports, Travis Scott opened for Meek Mill at Coney Island Walls in Brooklyn. During the outdoor set, some fans climbed a lighting rig. This TikTok video shows one guy in a Spider-Man costume dangling upside down by his legs. When that happened, Scott stopped the show and told the fans to get down. He also told security not to push the fans. This is all pretty garden-variety behavior for a performer who’s even slightly concerned with the safety of an audience, but it still seems notable that Travis Scott is finally taking those steps. Watch TMZ’s video below.

Scott’s attempts to return to performing live after Astroworld have had limited success. Scott was removed from the Coachella lineup. He was supposed to headline one night of the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas this fall, but that festival was cancelled over the weekend; organizers blamed “logistics, timing and production issues.” Scott is still booked to headline Primavera Sound Festivals in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile in November.