Day N Vegas Cancelled Due To “Logistics, Timing And Production Issues”

The hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announced its lineup less than a month ago, and they’ve already cancelled the whole event. In a message posted to their social media accounts and official website, festival organizers wrote that Day N Vegas 2022, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will not happen due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.” According to Billboard, the festival did not meet its first-day ticket sales goals, and sales remained below expectations in the days that followed. By cancelling more than 60 days before the event, promoter AEG only has to pay the artists 50% of their fee.

Here’s the festival’s full message:

We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info.

The fest would have been Travis Scott’s first festival appearance since last year’s deadly Astroworld disaster; in the aftermath of that show, Scott dropped out of Day N Vegas 2021.