Post Malone Will Replace Travis Scott At Day N Vegas This Weekend

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News November 9, 2021 9:15 AM By Chris DeVille

Post Malone will replace Travis Scott at this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, taking over as the Saturday night headliner. Scott had been booked to co-headline the Las Vegas hip-hop festival alongside Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator, but he dropped off the lineup yesterday in the wake of the deadly chaos at his own Astroworld festival in Houston last Friday. Eight people died at Astroworld, and many more were hospitalized.

Day N Vegas is set to go down Nov. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. See the fest’s Post Malone announcement below.

