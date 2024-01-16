In October, Madi Diaz announced her new album Weird Faith and shared the stunning single “Same Risk.” She followed that with a Kacey Musgraves collaboration called “Don’t Do Me Good,” and today she’s back with “Everything Almost” and a video directed by Elizabeth Olmstead.

“’Everything Almost’ is about my constant wondering within a relationship,” Diaz said in a statement. “How much should I be saying things out loud or am I saying too much out loud? What should I keep for myself? What’s mine that could become ours, that should become ours? What dreams are just mine that I could share with you only to discover they’re your dreams too? It’s an investigation of the depth of how far this thing could go. Am I allowed to keep some of me for me? Saying all of this out loud feels important. It is about realizing I can’t ever be everything for someone but maybe I can be almost everything.”

Watch the video for “Everything Almost” below.

Weird Faith is out 2/9 on Anti-.