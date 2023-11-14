Last month, the Nashville musician Madi Diaz announced a new album, Weird Faith, and shared its lead single and opening track “Same Risk.” Today, she’s back with “Don’t Do Me Good,” a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves. “I wanted this song to feel like calling your friend,” Diaz shared. “That moment of needing to commiserate and to have that person say ʻyeah, I’ve been thereʼ and share that experience with you.”

“I am so happy Kacey said ʻyesʼ when I asked her to sing on ʻDonʼt Do Me Good,'” Diaz said. “This song would have been so awfully lonely without her and I am so grateful I get to hear her voice on this with mine.” She continued:

This song is about that person that we keep coming back to no matter how many times they let us down. It’s about waking up every day and making the choice to love a person unconditionally while itʼs simultaneously getting harder and harder to ignore that nothing is getting better in the relationship. Itʼs stubborn, itʼs defiant, it’s hopeful, and it’s aggressively optimistic. Itʼs about being a bit of a masochist and being so in love with the hard work of loving a person that you donʼt know how to walk away from them.

The track comes with a music video directed by Elizabeth Olmstead. Watch and listen below.

Weird Faith is out 2/9 on Anti-.