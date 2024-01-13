Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Working On Nebraska Feature Film

Earlier this week, Netflix shared a trailer for a “We Are The World” documentary called The Greatest Night In Pop, which includes an interview with Bruce Springsteen. Yesterday, Showbiz 411 reported that Springsteen might be working on a feature film centered on his seminal 1982 album Nebraska.

A source told the publication that Springsteen is working with director-writer Scott Cooper, whose repertoire includes Crazy Heart, a movie following the story of a country legend played by Jeff Bridges. Showbiz 411 also speculate Austin Butler as a possible actor to play Springsteen, although his previous role as Elvis in Priscilla lowers those chances.