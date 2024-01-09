Watch The Trailer For New “We Are The World” Documentary The Greatest Night In Pop

One night in January 1985, many of the biggest stars in pop history got together to record the same song at the same time. Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie had written a song called “We Are The World,” and it was slated to come out as a benefit single for African famine relief. Quincy Jones produced it. In addition to Jackson and Richie, the lineup of singers included Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Smokey Robinsin, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Dionne Warwick, Daryl Hall, Huey Lewis, Kenny Rogers, and an on-fire Cyndi Lauper. You can argue over whether the resulting song was any good — I think it’s terrible — but its recording was certainly an achievement, and it helped highlight a transformative moment in pop music.

Now, we’re about to get a Netflix documentary about the creation of “We Are The World,” a story that’s a whole lot more interesting than the song itself. The movie is called The Greatest Night In Pop, and it looks like it’ll have plenty of self-congratulating hagiography. But one hopes that it’ll get into the lore surrounding the actual recording session — Prince facing public backlash for going out partying instead of taking part, Cyndi Lauper complaining that the song was no good, Al Jarreau sobbing after Bob Dylan wouldn’t speak to him, Dan Aykroyd singing in the choir for some reason, all that stuff.

The Greatest Night In Pop arrives later this month. The film features tons of archival footage, as well as interviews with people like Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick, and Huey Lewis. Director Bao Nguyen previously made the documentaries Live From New York! and Be Water. The new trailer at least hints that the movie will get into the spicy stuff. Check it out below.

The Greatest Night In Pop is streaming on Netflix 1/29.