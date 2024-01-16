Pouty – “TV On TV”

Pouty – “TV On TV”

In a couple weeks, Rachel Gagliardi is releasing her debut album as Pouty, after a decade in the pop-punk trenches as a member of Slutever and Upset. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Salty” and “Virgos Need More Love,” and today she’s back with another single, “TV On TV,” whose chorus lands with a satisfying crunch. It’s a song about yearning for the Golden State, and the way things used to be: “Escape out West/ Where there’s TV on TV/ And you can feel your best/ The way it oughta be.” Listen below.

Forgot About Me is out 2/9 via Get Better Records.

