FKA Twigs Says Techno-Inspired Album Coming This Year

FKA Twigs says that a techno-inspired album is coming later this year. As DJ Mag points out, she popped into her Discord yesterday — on what was her 36th birthday — to share some news about what she’s been working on.

“i moved to prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno, the album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr,” she said, going on to say that her main collaborator for the LP was Koreless. She previewed a Koreless collab at a Paris Fashion Week show last year. “It’s deep but not sad,” she noted of the album. “I’m not sad anymore.” And, responding to a fan question, she said she’s not listening to a lot of music while working, but said she likes Two Shell.

In 2022, FKA Twigs released the full-length mixtape CAPRISONGS, which included a ton of featured guests — she noted that her next album will be mostly a solo affair. Her last proper album was 2019’s MAGDALENE.

Promising news from Twigs! Last fall, she said she was going “back to the drawing board” after more than 80 of her demos leaked online.