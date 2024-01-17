Ellis has announced a new album, No Place That Feels Like, the Ontario musician’s full-length follow-up to her 2020 debut Born Again. Last year, she put out a new single, “Forever,” which appears on the album, and today she’s back with another new song, “Obliterate Me.” Here’s how she framed it in a statement:

one of my best friends told me about this dream she had where she physically died and her consciousness just continued to exist in this completely silent, vast, empty space and we were talking about how that would be the absolute worst-case scenario for an after-life. at a party later that night we jokingly made a list of all of the things we would rather happen to us when we die – that’s what “obliterate me” is about. i also did scream-cry to karma police whilst driving fast down the highway, so

She does indeed reference Radiohead in the track’s closing lines: “And I will scream at the top of my lungs/ Speeding down the 401 to ‘Karma Police’/ Obliterate me.”

Watch a video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blizzard”

02 “Forever”

03 “Obliterate Me”

04 “Taurine”

05 “Mouth Full Of Goo”

06 “It’ll Be Alright”

07 “What I Know Now”

08 “Balcony Hymn”

09 “Prelude”

10 “Home”

11 “Devil’s Punchbowl”

No Place That Feels Like is out 4/26.