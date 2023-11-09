A couple of years ago, Linnea Siggelkow — aka Ellis — stunned with her glowing EP nothing is sacred anymore. The Hamilton, Ontario musician also played guitar on Ethel Cain’s beloved debut album Preacher’s Daughter, and, most recently, contributed to the FADER compilation album with a Foo Fighters cover. Today, she’s back with her first new song since 2021 called “forever.”

“Ultimately ‘forever’ is about how time is short and long and fast and slow, depending on where you’re standing and who you’re standing beside,” Siggelkow said in a statement. “Lately it also feels like it’s all of those things all at once. It seems that when i’m not looking ahead with excitement, i’m sort of looking back with regret, and regret is such a sucky, all-consuming feeling.”

Listen to “Forever” below.