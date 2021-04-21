Ellis – “Hospital”

New Music April 21, 2021

By Danielle Chelosky

Today, Ellis, the indie pop project of Linnea Siggelkow/our 2018 Artist To Watch, has announced a new EP, nothing is sacred anymore, and released the mesmeric lead single, “Hospital.” The track is slow and sparkling, reminiscent of Porches or Men I Trust. The lyrics are striking through all the dream pop ambience: “On my hands and knees/ Spitting my teeth and blood on the street.”

“I guess you could say I’m accident prone,” Siggelkow said of the song. “But it’s those moments when bad or scary things happen that can be so revealing. You really see who shows up for you, who sticks around through it all.”

This new EP follows her 2020 collection of 3 cover songs; one of Taylor Swift, one of The Used, and one of Dinosaur Jr. That’s hard to follow up, but this song previews some nice stuff. Listen to “Hospital” below.

nothing is sacred anymore is out 6/25.

