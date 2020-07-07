Hear Ellis Cover Taylor Swift, Dinosaur Jr., & The Used On New EP

A few months ago, the Ontario musician Linnea Siggelkow, who releases music under the name Ellis, released her debut album, Born Again. Today, the Best New Band honoree has returned with an EP consisting of three covers. “I haven’t been feeling very inspired to write lately. The world is feeling equally chaotic and slow, my mind feels very strange, so I have focused on learning other people’s songs and it’s been sort of a nice break,” Siggelkow said in a statement to Exclaim.

For her Bedroom Covers EP, she did her own versions of Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” the title track from her most recent album; Dinosaur Jr.’s “I Got Lost,” off their 2007 album Beyond; and the Used’s 2002 single “Buried Myself Alive.”

Here’s the rest of Siggelkow’s statement:

I wanted to cover songs by artists that have influenced me musically and as a songwriter. I love Taylor Swift’s to-the-point lyricism about her feelings, the relatability of her songs. Dinosaur Jr. is just such a cool band and J Mascis is one of my favourite guitarists. I’ve been practicing a lot more than I usually do, working on scales and trying to improve my technical skill — I want to be able to shred like J! And the Used was such a huge band for me growing up, Bert McCracken writes perfect emo songs that have stood the test of time.

Listen below.

<a href="http://ellissongs.bandcamp.com/album/bedroom-covers" target="_blank">Bedroom Covers by Ellis</a>

The Bedroom Covers EP is out now.