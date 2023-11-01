The FADER has announced a compilation album titled FADER and Friends Vol. 1, including artists like Wednesday, Slow Pulp, Rostam, Model/Actriz, and more. The 45-song collection is made up entirely of covers, and the proceeds go to trans rights organizations. The album will be exclusively on Bandcamp for a month.

All the profits will be donated evenly between the Transgender Law Center (USA), Mermaids (UK), and the Rainbow Railroad (Canada). The full rosters of artists is RVG, Fire-Toolz, NNAMDÏ, Rostam, Wednesday, Lala Lala, Model/Actriz, Slow Pulp, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Filth Is Eternal, Joanna Sternberg, The Scary Jokes, Bernice, Finom, Ratboys, Wild Pink, Ezra Furman, Strange Weekend, blackwinterwells, Dougie Poole, Being Dead, Hannah Georgas, Madeline Kenney, Free Range, Scott Hardware, Caroline Rose, Smut, Ellis, Helena Deland, Hedra Rowan, Jane Inc, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Ydegirl, Nana Lourdes, Ducks Ltd., Lucy Liyou, Thanks For Coming, Pendant, Shalom, Babehoven, PACKS, Miss Grit, 8485, and Johan Lenox.

Read the mission statement for the album, taken from the press release:

The rationale for the compilation is simple: to push back against a new moral panic that has overrun the western world. States across the USA are passing a wide range of legislation targeting transgender youth and adults, blocking their access to procedures and medicines that affirm gender identity, and libeling the community as a threat to the physical safety of children. Politicians in the United Kingdom are following suit, and Canada is far from immune. This poisonous rhetoric has translated into an epidemic of violence against the trans community that shows no signs of going away on its own. The war against trans people is not a metaphorical one; we need to loudly affirm which side we’re on.

Stream FADER and Friends Vol. 1 below, and consider purchasing.

<a href="https://faderlabel.bandcamp.com/album/fader-friends-volume-1">FADER & Friends: Volume 1 by FADER Label</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 8485 – “A Real Hero” (College cover)

02 Babehoven – “Falling Apart” (Slow Pulp cover)

03 Being Dead – “Michael & His” Slipper Tree (The Equals cover)

04 Bernice – “Dreaming Of You” (Selena cover)

05 blackwinterwells – “An Honest Mistake” (The Bravery cover)

06 Caroline Rose – “Don’t You Ever” (Joanna Sternberg cover)

07 DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “It’s No Secret” (Kylie Minogue cover)

08 Dougie Poole – “Joy Inside My Tears” (Stevie Wonder cover)

09 Ducks Ltd. – “That Way” (The Go-Betweens cover)

10 Ellis – “Everlong” (Foo Fighters cover)

11 Ezra Furman – “12,000 Lines” (Big Thief cover)

12 Filth is Eternal – “Violet” (Hole cover)

13 Finom – “Memory Lame” (Jim O’Rourke cover)

14 Fire-Toolz feat. Sling Beam – “Tai Shan” (Rush cover)

15 Free Range – “Waterloo Sunset” (The Kinks cover)

16 Georgia Anne Muldrow – “The Best” (Tina Turner cover)

17 Hannah Georgas – “Touch” (Shura cover)

18 Hedra Rowan – “You Don’t Love Me When I Cry” (Laura Nyro cover)

19 Helena Deland – “Newcastle” (Irish folk song)

20 Jane Inc. – “If It Wasn’t For The Nights” (ABBA cover)

21 Joanna Sternberg – “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain” (Caroline Rose cover)

22 Johan Lenox – “American Teenager” (Ethel Cain cover)

23 Lala Lala – “I’m So Tired” (Fugazi cover)

24 Lucy Liyou – “We Belong Together” (Mariah Carey cover)

25 Madeline Kenney – “Woman, Here” (Ada Lea cover)

26 Miss Grit – “Off You” (The Breeders cover)

27 Model/Actriz – “That’s Not My Name” (The Ting Tings cover) [Recorded in 2017]

28 Nana Lourdes – “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” (Chicago cover)

29 NNAMDÏ – “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (The Beach Boys cover)

30 PACKS – “Oh Me” (Meat Puppets cover)

31 PENDANT – “Jumbo” (Underworld cover)

32 Ratboys – “I Want To Hold Your Hand” (The Beatles cover)

33 Rostam – “Change The Locks” (Lucinda Williams cover)

34 RVG – “Killed By Death” (Motörhead cover)

35 Scott Hardware – “Shout To The Top” (The Style Council cover)

36 Shalom – “A Better Son/Daughter” (Rilo Kiley cover)

37 Slow Pulp – “Hanging By A Moment” (Lifehouse cover)

38 Smut – “Talk Tonight” (Oasis cover)

39 Strange Weekend – “I Drive A Lot” (Starflyer cover)

40 thanks for coming – “Untitled” (Interpol cover)

41 The Scary Jokes – “Livin’ In The Sunlight, Lovin’ In The Moonlight” (Tiny Tim cover)

42 Wednesday – “Christian Brothers” (Elliott Smith cover)

43 Wild Pink – “Describe” (Perfume Genius cover)

44 Ydegirl – “Song To The Siren” (This Mortal Coil cover)

FADER and Friends Vol. 1 is out 11/1 on FADER.