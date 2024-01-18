Last month, Moor Mother — née Camae Ayewa — shared a remix of Animal Collective’s latest album Isn’t It Now? alongside a song called “One For Archie” featuring Nicole Mitchell and Nduduzo Makhathini. Today, she’s announcing her ninth studio album The Great Bailout and releasing the single “Guilty” featuring Mary Lattimore, Lonnie Holley and Raia Was.

“Research is a major part of my work, and researching history — particularly African history, philosophy and time — is a major interest,” Moor Mother said about the album, which examines the effects of British colonialism. “Europe and Africa have a very intimate and brutal relationship throughout time. I’m interested in exploring that relationship of colonialism and liberation, in this case in Great Britain.”

“Displacement and its effects are not discussed enough,” she continued. “The PTSD of displacement should be a focus, and as we have the opportunity to learn about things happening in the world, we also have the opportunity to learn about ourselves. We’ve been through so many different acts of systematic violence.”

Hear “Guilty” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Guilty” (Feat. Mary Lattimore, Lonnie Holley, & Raia Was)

02 “All The Money” (Feat. Alya Al Sultani)

03 “God Save The Queen” (Feat. Justmadnice)

04 “Compensated Emancipation” (Feat. Kyle Kidd)

05 “Death By Longitude”

06 “My Souls Been Anchored”

07 “Liverpool Wins” (Feat. Kyle Kidd)

08 “South Sea” (Feat. Sistazz Of The Nitty Gritty)

09 “Spem In Alium”

TOUR DATES:

02/22 – Prospect, Australia @ Perth Festival 2024

02/24 – Berriedale, Australia @ Mona Foma 2024

02/26 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

02/28 – Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Recital Centre

05/08 – London, UK @ Southbank Centre (Unclassified Live w/ the BBC Concert Orchestra)

05/13 – London, UK @ St. James the Great

The Great Bailout is out 3/8 on ANTI-.