Earlier this year, Animal Collective released the album Isn’t It Now?, which contained the 22-minute song “Defeat.” Today, Philly musician Moor Mother shared a psychedelic remix of the LP, collaging it all into a little less than four immersive minutes.

Along with the remix, she unveiled a new track called “One For Archie” featuring jazz virtuosos Nicole Mitchell and Nduduzo Makhathini. Hear both songs below.