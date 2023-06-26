Animal Collective are back in full swing. A little over a year ago, they released their first new album in six years, Time Skiffs, and they’ve kept the ball rolling with movie scores and guest appearances and a reissue of their debut album Spirit They’ve Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished that featured some previously unreleased material.

Today, they’re sharing a new single, the 22-minute whopper “Defeat,” which they recorded with producer Russell Elevado; it also featured contributions from Samara Lubelski (violin), Leila Bordreuil (cello), and Ben Chapoteau-Katz (saxophone). “Defeat” is the A-side to a limited-edition 12″ that includes the improvised track “The Challenge (Live Edit)” on the flip side, which they stitched together between recordings from 11 different shows last year.

Listen to “Defeat” below.

<a href="https://anmlcollectve.bandcamp.com/album/defeat">Defeat by Animal Collective</a>

The “Defeat” 12″ will be released 8/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.