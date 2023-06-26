Animal Collective – “Defeat”

New Music June 26, 2023 2:14 PM By James Rettig

Animal Collective – “Defeat”

New Music June 26, 2023 2:14 PM By James Rettig

Animal Collective are back in full swing. A little over a year ago, they released their first new album in six years, Time Skiffs, and they’ve kept the ball rolling with movie scores and guest appearances and a reissue of their debut album Spirit They’ve Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished that featured some previously unreleased material.

Today, they’re sharing a new single, the 22-minute whopper “Defeat,” which they recorded with producer Russell Elevado; it also featured contributions from Samara Lubelski (violin), Leila Bordreuil (cello), and Ben Chapoteau-Katz (saxophone). “Defeat” is the A-side to a limited-edition 12″ that includes the improvised track “The Challenge (Live Edit)” on the flip side, which they stitched together between recordings from 11 different shows last year.

Listen to “Defeat” below.

The “Defeat” 12″ will be released 8/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Hisham Akira Bharoocha

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rina Sawayama Slams Matty Healy Onstage At Glastonbury: “I’ve Had Enough”

3 days ago 0

King Princess, Whose Great-Great-Grandparents Died On The Titanic: “Rich People Are Not Exempt From Making Stupid Decisions”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest